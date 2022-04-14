Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Michigan city to release video of death by police officer

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 02:09
Peter Lyoya, right, father of Patrick Lyoya, closes his eyes as a tear runs down his face during the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march in Grand Rapids, ...
A moment of silence is held as two activists act out how the family of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya says he was killed in an unreleased video at the end ...

Peter Lyoya, right, father of Patrick Lyoya, closes his eyes as a tear runs down his face during the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march in Grand Rapids, ...

A moment of silence is held as two activists act out how the family of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya says he was killed in an unreleased video at the end ...

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The new police chief in Michigan's second-largest city is expected Wednesday to release video of the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by an officer.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot April 4. Police said he fought with an officer after his car was stopped because of an issue with the license plate. No other details have been released. State police are investigating the shooting.

More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall before a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Police Chief Eric Winstrom, who started his job March 7, said video from several sources would be released Wednesday afternoon. His decision preceded the protest.

“The video contains strong language as well as graphic images resulting in the loss of life. Viewer discretion is advised,” said Winstrom, a former high-ranking officer in Chicago.

He said he would “provide additional context to the footage” and explain the next steps.

Kent County's chief medical examiner, Dr. Stephen Cohle, said he completed the autopsy on the day of Lyoya's death, but toxicology results haven't been publicly released. He said the full report would not be released until state police complete an investigation.

“This is the standard operating procedure,” Cohle said.

Updated : 2022-04-14 03:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Northern Taiwan man could be fined at least NT$200,000 for breaking home quarantine
Northern Taiwan man could be fined at least NT$200,000 for breaking home quarantine