Peacock's Sunday package to be called 'MLB Sunday Leadoff'

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 00:57
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Peacock’s Sunday morning Major League Baseball package will be called “MLB Sunday Leadoff," NBC Sports said Wednesday.

Peacock will stream games produced by NBC Sports for 18 straight weeks beginning on May 8. The first six games will begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT with the remaining ones beginning at 12 p.m. EDT.

The first game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on May 8 will also air on NBC.

On each of the Sundays a game is on Peacock, it will be the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. EDT, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.

Peacock will also air the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which features the top minor-league prospects. The game will be played during All-Star Week festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in July.

Updated : 2022-04-14 02:45 GMT+08:00

