Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.