NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Boston 51 31 .622
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3
x-Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7
New York 37 45 .451 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 5
Cleveland 44 38 .537 7
Indiana 25 57 .305 26
Detroit 23 59 .280 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 26 .683
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 4
New Orleans 36 46 .439 20
San Antonio 34 48 .415 22
Houston 20 62 .244 36
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 49 33 .598
x-Denver 48 34 .585 1
x-Minnesota 46 36 .561 3
Portland 27 55 .329 22
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 25
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)