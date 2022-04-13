All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 0 1 16 10 2 Orlando City 3 2 2 11 8 7 New York 3 2 1 10 10 6 Atlanta 3 2 1 10 9 9 Charlotte FC 3 4 0 9 7 9 Chicago 2 1 3 9 5 2 Columbus 2 2 2 8 10 7 Toronto FC 2 2 2 8 9 11 CF Montréal 2 3 1 7 11 15 D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 5 Cincinnati 2 4 0 6 8 14 New York City FC 1 3 1 4 5 6 New England 1 4 1 4 8 12 Inter Miami CF 1 4 1 4 6 15

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 4 1 1 13 14 6 LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 9 6 Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 9 7 Austin FC 3 1 2 11 14 5 FC Dallas 3 1 2 11 10 4 Houston 3 1 2 11 10 7 Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 6 Portland 2 2 3 9 10 13 Colorado 2 2 2 8 8 8 Minnesota United 2 2 2 8 5 5 Seattle 2 2 1 7 6 6 Sporting Kansas City 2 5 0 6 5 11 Vancouver 1 4 1 4 5 12 San Jose 0 4 2 2 9 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 9

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

Miami 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Houston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday, April 10

Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0

Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 16

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.