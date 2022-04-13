Alexa
NBA Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
y-Boston 51 31 .622 2
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 2
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 2
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 5
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 7
x-Brooklyn 44 38 .537 9
Cleveland 44 38 .537 9
Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
New York 37 45 .451 16
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Indiana 25 57 .305 28
Detroit 23 59 .280 30
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
y-Memphis 56 26 .683 8
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 12
y-Utah 49 33 .598 15
x-Denver 48 34 .585 16
x-Minnesota 46 36 .561 18
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
New Orleans 36 46 .439 28
San Antonio 34 48 .415 30
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34
Portland 27 55 .329 37
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 40
Houston 20 62 .244 44

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Updated : 2022-04-13 23:44 GMT+08:00

