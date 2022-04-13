Alexa
Wildfire destroys at least 150 structures in New Mexico town

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 22:09
RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire swept through neighborhoods in a mountain community in drought-stricken south-central New Mexico, burning at least 150 structures and forcing the evacuations of schools with 1,700 students, officials said Wednesday.

Homes were among the structures that burned but officials did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze that torched at least 6.4 square miles (16.6 square kilometers) of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest.

No deaths or injuries were reported from the fire fanned by winds gusting between 50 mph (80 kph) and 90 mph (155 kph), Rabon said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Ruidoso's high school and middle school were evacuated but the schools didn't burn, Rabon said.

