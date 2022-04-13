All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|67
|39
|23
|5
|0
|83
|224
|189
|Springfield
|67
|37
|22
|6
|2
|82
|207
|207
|Providence
|63
|33
|20
|4
|6
|76
|185
|167
|Hershey
|69
|33
|27
|5
|4
|75
|192
|190
|WB/Scranton
|67
|31
|28
|4
|4
|70
|187
|197
|Hartford
|66
|30
|28
|6
|2
|68
|193
|211
|Bridgeport
|68
|29
|28
|7
|4
|69
|200
|214
|Lehigh Valley
|67
|26
|30
|7
|4
|63
|177
|213
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|65
|39
|18
|7
|1
|86
|225
|182
|Laval
|63
|35
|23
|3
|2
|75
|216
|201
|Syracuse
|67
|34
|24
|7
|2
|77
|209
|210
|Toronto
|64
|34
|26
|3
|1
|72
|215
|214
|Rochester
|68
|33
|26
|6
|3
|75
|232
|252
|Belleville
|64
|33
|27
|4
|0
|70
|194
|200
|Cleveland
|67
|24
|30
|8
|5
|61
|182
|233
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|67
|44
|13
|5
|5
|98
|226
|168
|Manitoba
|65
|37
|21
|5
|2
|81
|200
|185
|Milwaukee
|70
|36
|26
|4
|4
|80
|214
|209
|Rockford
|63
|33
|25
|4
|1
|71
|191
|194
|Iowa
|64
|29
|27
|5
|3
|66
|183
|186
|Texas
|65
|27
|26
|6
|6
|66
|198
|214
|Grand Rapids
|68
|29
|31
|6
|2
|66
|183
|211
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|60
|42
|12
|4
|2
|90
|223
|160
|Ontario
|61
|37
|15
|5
|4
|83
|236
|198
|Colorado
|63
|36
|20
|4
|3
|79
|221
|188
|Abbotsford
|61
|34
|21
|5
|1
|74
|208
|173
|Bakersfield
|61
|32
|19
|5
|5
|74
|200
|179
|Henderson
|61
|29
|28
|3
|1
|62
|180
|188
|San Diego
|59
|27
|28
|3
|1
|58
|180
|188
|Tucson
|61
|20
|35
|5
|1
|46
|161
|244
|San Jose
|63
|20
|38
|3
|2
|45
|189
|266
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Hartford at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.