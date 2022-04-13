Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-1 4-1 0-0
New York 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-1 3-2 0-0
Toronto 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Boston 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Baltimore 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-1 1-1 0-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 1-0 2-1
Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 W-3 0-0 3-2
Detroit 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 2-3 0-0
Kansas City 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-3 2-2 0-1
Minnesota 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 2-3 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-2 0-0 4-1
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-2 3-3 0-0
Oakland 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Seattle 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-3 0-0 2-3
Texas 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-2 0-2 1-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Philadelphia 3 2 .600 ½ ½ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Atlanta 3 3 .500 1 1 3-3 W-1 3-3 0-0
Washington 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 L-1 1-3 1-1
Miami 1 4 .200 1-4 L-3 0-0 1-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 2-1 1-0
St. Louis 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 3 .400 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 2-1 2-0
San Diego 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
San Francisco 3 2 .600 1 ½ 3-2 W-1 3-2 0-0
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Arizona 1 4 .200 3 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 5:14 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.