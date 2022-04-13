Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 22:00
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Miami 53 29 .646 6-4 L-1 29-12 24-17 35-17
y-Boston 51 31 .622 2 7-3 W-1 28-13 23-18 33-19
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 2 6-4 L-1 27-14 24-17 33-19
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 2 6-4 W-2 24-17 27-14 32-20
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 5 8-2 L-1 24-17 24-17 30-22
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 7 4-6 W-1 27-14 19-22 29-23
x-Brooklyn 44 38 .537 9 6-4 W-4 20-21 24-17 31-21
Cleveland 44 38 .537 9 3-7 W-1 25-16 19-22 27-25
Atlanta 43 39 .524 10 7-3 W-1 27-14 16-25 26-26
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10 6-4 W-3 22-19 21-20 27-25
New York 37 45 .451 16 7-3 W-2 17-24 20-21 22-30
Washington 35 47 .427 18 5-5 L-3 21-20 14-27 24-28
Indiana 25 57 .305 28 0-10 L-10 16-25 9-32 11-41
Detroit 23 59 .280 30 4-6 L-3 13-28 10-31 18-34
Orlando 22 60 .268 31 3-7 W-1 12-29 10-31 12-40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780 6-4 L-1 32-9 32-9 39-13
y-Memphis 56 26 .683 8 7-3 L-1 30-11 26-15 36-16
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11 6-4 W-5 31-10 22-19 33-19
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 12 8-2 W-4 29-12 23-18 36-16
y-Utah 49 33 .598 15 4-6 W-1 29-12 20-21 33-19
x-Denver 48 34 .585 16 6-4 L-1 23-18 25-16 29-23
x-Minnesota 46 36 .561 18 4-6 L-1 26-15 20-21 32-20
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22 6-4 W-5 25-16 17-24 26-26
New Orleans 36 46 .439 28 6-4 L-2 19-22 17-24 25-27
San Antonio 34 48 .415 30 6-4 L-3 16-25 18-23 24-28
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31 2-8 W-2 21-20 12-29 18-34
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34 5-5 W-1 16-25 14-27 20-32
Portland 27 55 .329 37 0-10 L-11 17-24 10-31 11-41
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 40 4-6 L-3 12-29 12-29 17-35
Houston 20 62 .244 44 2-8 L-7 11-30 9-32 11-41

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)