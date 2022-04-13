NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 73 52 15 6 110 305 216 x-Carolina 74 48 18 8 104 247 177 x-Toronto 73 47 20 6 100 279 226 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 47 21 6 100 227 191 a-Tampa Bay 73 44 21 8 96 239 205 Boston 73 45 23 5 95 229 199 m-Pittsburgh 75 42 22 11 95 247 210 Washington 73 41 22 10 92 249 212 N.Y. Islanders 72 34 29 9 77 200 200 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Detroit 73 28 35 10 66 210 281 Buffalo 75 27 37 11 65 208 266 Ottawa 73 27 40 6 60 197 237 New Jersey 73 26 41 6 58 227 271 Philadelphia 73 23 39 11 57 190 265 Montreal 73 20 42 11 51 192 279

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 p-Calgary 73 45 19 9 99 258 181 c-Minnesota 72 45 21 6 96 268 223 c-St. Louis 73 43 20 10 96 268 209 p-Edmonton 74 42 26 6 90 256 235 Nashville 73 42 26 5 89 237 210 Dallas 73 42 27 4 88 215 217 p-Los Angeles 75 39 26 10 88 217 216 Vegas 74 40 29 5 85 238 221 Vancouver 74 36 28 10 82 217 210 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 Anaheim 75 29 33 13 71 210 245 San Jose 72 29 33 10 68 186 229 Chicago 73 24 38 11 59 194 260 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255 Arizona 73 22 46 5 49 181 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 9, Philadelphia 2

Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Ottawa 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1

Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 3

Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0

New Jersey 6, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.