NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|73
|52
|15
|6
|110
|305
|216
|x-Carolina
|74
|48
|18
|8
|104
|247
|177
|x-Toronto
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|279
|226
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|74
|47
|21
|6
|100
|227
|191
|a-Tampa Bay
|73
|44
|21
|8
|96
|239
|205
|Boston
|73
|45
|23
|5
|95
|229
|199
|m-Pittsburgh
|75
|42
|22
|11
|95
|247
|210
|Washington
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|249
|212
|N.Y. Islanders
|72
|34
|29
|9
|77
|200
|200
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|Detroit
|73
|28
|35
|10
|66
|210
|281
|Buffalo
|75
|27
|37
|11
|65
|208
|266
|Ottawa
|73
|27
|40
|6
|60
|197
|237
|New Jersey
|73
|26
|41
|6
|58
|227
|271
|Philadelphia
|73
|23
|39
|11
|57
|190
|265
|Montreal
|73
|20
|42
|11
|51
|192
|279
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|72
|52
|14
|6
|110
|275
|198
|p-Calgary
|73
|45
|19
|9
|99
|258
|181
|c-Minnesota
|72
|45
|21
|6
|96
|268
|223
|c-St. Louis
|73
|43
|20
|10
|96
|268
|209
|p-Edmonton
|74
|42
|26
|6
|90
|256
|235
|Nashville
|73
|42
|26
|5
|89
|237
|210
|Dallas
|73
|42
|27
|4
|88
|215
|217
|p-Los Angeles
|75
|39
|26
|10
|88
|217
|216
|Vegas
|74
|40
|29
|5
|85
|238
|221
|Vancouver
|74
|36
|28
|10
|82
|217
|210
|Winnipeg
|74
|35
|28
|11
|81
|230
|232
|Anaheim
|75
|29
|33
|13
|71
|210
|245
|San Jose
|72
|29
|33
|10
|68
|186
|229
|Chicago
|73
|24
|38
|11
|59
|194
|260
|Seattle
|73
|23
|44
|6
|52
|189
|255
|Arizona
|73
|22
|46
|5
|49
|181
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Washington 9, Philadelphia 2
Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Ottawa 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1
Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT
Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
Calgary 5, Seattle 3
Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0
New Jersey 6, Arizona 2
Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.