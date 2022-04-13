Peracetic Acid Market Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Regional, Industry Forecast To 2030

Peracetic Acid Market is valued at approximately USD 0.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Peracetic acid also known as Peroxyacetic acid, is an organic composite utilized for antimicrobial objectives. It is a colorless fluid with the specific acrid odor analytic of acetic acid. The compound is a mixture of two multipurpose combinations such as Acetic acid and Hydrogen Peroxide. It is produced industrially via autoxidation of acetaldehyde. The rapid growth in the population, changing lifestyles and eating habits of consumers are considered as prompting factors for the market growth. Moreover, Increasing Water Treatment Procedures is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. The increasing concerns for safety and enhancing fitness of the people has been one of the driving factors in the market. However, high costs and insufficient awareness among the people impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Peracetic Acid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements and growing research and development in peracetic acid. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing economies, abundance of resources and availability of labor, rapid growing population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Peracetic Acid market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Seitz Gmbh
Belinka Perkemija
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Christeyns
Promox
Acuro Organics Limited
Stockmeier Group
Kersia Deutschland Gmbh
Novadan Aps
Sopura
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By application:
Disinfectant
Sterilant
Sanitizer
Others
By Grade:
Solution grade
Distilled grade
By end-use industry:
Healthcare
Food & beverage
Water treatment
Pulp & paper
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Peracetic Acid Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
