Plastic Additives Market Share, Global Size, Overview, Key Players Profiles, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Development, Outlook and Forecast by 2030

Plastic Additives Market is valued approximately USD 43 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Polymer additives can mostly be categorized as functional agents or polymer stabilizers. These additives are all chemicals used to polymerize, process or to change end use plastics properties. These plastic additives improve the heat sensitivity, polymer’s strength and durability thus, are used by the end use industries such as automotive, building, consumer electronics and other. Thus, increasing use of plastic additives in end use industries, growing plastic consumption coupled with replacement of conventional materials by plastics in several applications are key driving forces of market growth.

According to plastic garbage project organization, about 300 million tons of plastic is produced every year whereas, global plastic production reached 359 million metric tons in 2018. This growth in plastic production capabilities cater to high potential market globally. Apart from this, increasing demand of plastic additives from agriculture and pharmaceutical applications is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Additives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for processed food is booming the plastic industry thereby augmenting the demand for plastic additives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising automotive industry, packaging industry, increasing demand of plastic additives from the retail industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastic Additives market across Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

Major market player included in this report are:

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Akzonobel NV

Bayer AG

Chemtura Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Other Plastic Additives

By Application:

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastic

High Performance Plastics

By Plastic:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Plastic Additives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key questions answered in the report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

