Weathering Steel Market Competitive Insights and Opportunities in Grooming Regions (2021-2030)

Weathering Steel Market is valued approximately at USD 0.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Weathering steel is a special type of steel that has high strength and load bearing properties. These are also known as Cor-Ten that denotes two main properties of these steels i.e. corrosion resistance and tensile Strength. The chemical composition of these steels allows them to exhibit increased resistance against atmospheric corrosion as compared to other steels. Hence, the steel is majorly used in outdoor sculptures for its rustic antique appearance and in bridges and other large structural applications that drives the growth of market. Further, railway wagons & transportation, structural & architectural applications, and outdoor construction has increased the use of weathering steel which has led the adoption of Weathering Steel across the forecast period.

For Instance: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation in June 2018, acquired Ovako AB, a specialty steel manufacturer in Europe to expand its specialty steel business in the region. The acquired company deals in manufacturing of specialty steel which includes weathering steel. Also, with the use of weathering steel in high temperature, corrosive environments such as heat exchanger plates, high chimneys and baskets are expected to fuel the demand for Weathering Steels. However, fluctuating raw material prices and lack of awareness about use of weathering steel are expected to hamper the growth of the global weathering steel market in the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Weathering Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for weathering steel from US and Canada for end use industries like medical & dental, Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing urbanization with increasing construction activities and rise in construction spending in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Weathering Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal (Germany)

United States Steel Corporation (US)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Tata Steel (India)

Posco (South Korea),

SSAB AB (Sweden)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Bluescope Steel Limited (Australia)

HBIS Group (China)

A. Zahner Company (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Corten-A

Corten-B

Others (A604, A606, etc.)

By Form:

Plates

Sheets

Bars

Others (Coils, rivets, stripes, tubes, etc.)

By Availability:

Painted

Unpainted

By End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Art & Architecture

Industrial

Others (Decorative pieces and street-lights)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

