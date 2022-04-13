Sustainable Packaging Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction (2021-2030)

Sustainable Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 224 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Sustainable packaging also known as Green packaging, utilizes manufacturing methods and materials for the packaging of goods, that has a low impact on both energy consumption and on the environment. Key driving forces of the market growth are government initiatives towards Sustainable Packaging coupled with Shift in Consumer Preferences Towards Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials. For instance, government regulation, such as directive 94/62/EC by the European Union, the National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore’s mandatory requirements for sustainable packaging are examples of government initiatives.

Following the government regulations, most of the manufacturers use sustainable packaging to eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the water, soil, and atmosphere. Sustainable packaging can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, due to the reduced reliance on fossil fuels in production. Also, the biodegradable nature of the products has a positive impact on the green packaging market trend. Apart from this, growth in the e-commerce industry is further creating lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of recycling impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Sustainable Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing increase in disposable income of the people coupled with early technology adoption. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising food and beverage sector coupled with rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sustainable Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Mondi PLC

Westrock Company

BASF SE

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki OYJ

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Process:

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

By Layer:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Function:

Active Packaging

Moulded Packaging

Alternate Fiber Packaging

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sustainable Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

