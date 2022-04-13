Abrasives Market Upcoming Trends, Future Demands and Forecast by 2030

Abrasives Market is valued approximately USD 44.98 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.91% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Abrasives are materials that are used for several applications such as honing, pressure blasting, polishing, grinding and lapping in various industries such as metal fabrication, electrical, automotive, healthcare and electronics. A variety of products that use abrasive materials are available in the market such as cut-off wheels, sand blasting, pulp tones, ball mills, sandpapers, grinding wheels and others. A wide range of applications in the metal industry creates high demand for abrasives which is responsible for the market growth. The growing metal fabrications industry increases the demand for abrasives. Colossal production of electronic components and growing automotive industry are also fueling the abrasive market.

Further, decreasing cost of synthetic diamond is also driving the market forward. Moreover, the high growth potential of the emerging economies is a major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. As these regions are witnessing rapid urbanization which is leading to increase in number of production facilities in the countries. However, fluctuating costs of raw materials and stringent government regulations are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global Abrasives market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Abrasives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026. The rapid growth in industries such as machinery, automotive and metal fabrication create lucrative growth opportunities for the Abrasives market across the region. The increase in production and consumption of industrial products in developing economies such as India and China and also the high disposable income in the emerging economies are the factors responsible for the market growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M Company

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Henkel AG & Corporation

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Dowdupont

Fujimi Incorporated

Carborundum Universal

Krebs & Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik

Deerfos Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Natural Abrasives

Synthetic Abrasives

By Type:

Coated Abrasives

Bonded Abrasives

Super Abrasives

By Product Type

Disc

Dishes

Cups

Cylinder

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Abrasives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key questions answered in the report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

