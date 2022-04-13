CF & CFRP Market Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2021 to 2030  

CF & CFRP Market is valued approximately USD 25.04 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Carbon fibre reinforced polymer/plastic is a light weight and strong material that is used in various industries such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, civil engineering, pipe & tank, marine, electrical & electronics and medical. Due to light weight property of carbon fibre and carbon fibre reinforcement plastics, aircraft manufacturers including Airbus and Boeing are adopting carbon fibre material to manufacture various components in order to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency. Thus, the aerospace and aircraft industry is expected to contribute significantly in the growth of CF & CFRP market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw349
Further, the increase in deployment of components made of carbon fibre material in automotive industry in order to achieve higher fuel efficiency is expected to create a lucrative growth in the CF & CFRP market. For instance: in April 2017, Magna International Inc. announced that it is ready to revise the large structural parts it supplies out of carbon fiber. The increasing focus on producing electricity from renewable sources of energy has placed the carbon fibre reinforcement plastic products on surging trend. Moreover, the growing demand for CF & CFRP materials from the emerging economies and the increasing potential opportunities in new applications are the few factors that are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the CF & CFRP market over the forecast period. However, high cost of production and the inability to reduce the cycle time are the factors likely to restrain the market growth.
The regional analysis of global CF & CFRP Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand of superior performance products in the aerospace & defense industry, demand from Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV) and Medium-Duty Vehicle (MDV) for type-II and type-III CNG cylinders, ease of availability of raw materials for CFRP and other developmental strategies in the region.
Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw349
Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy and rapidly growing aviation industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Toray Industries Inc.
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
SGL Group
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Hexcel Corporation
Hyosung
Tencate
Dowaksa
Cytec Solvay Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw349
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material Type:
Polyacrylonitrile (Pan-Based) Carbon Fibres
Pitch-Based Carbon Fibre
Rayon-Based Carbon Fibre
By Resin Type:
Thermosetting CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP
By Manufacturing Process:
Lay-Up Process
Compression Molding Process
Resin Transfer Molding Process
Filament Winding Process
Injection Molding Process
Pultrusion Process
Other Processes
By End-Use Industry:
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Sporting Goods
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Medical
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global CF & CFRP Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Table of content:
- Market Snapshot
- Key Trends
- Estimation Methodology
- Research Assumption
- Objective of the Study
- Market Definition & Scope
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Porter’s 5 Force Model
- PEST Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
For More Information or Query Before Buying, Visit:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw349
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com