Filter Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2030

Filter Market is valued approximately USD 71.62 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The filters are used to get rid of contaminants, dirt particles, rust particles, paint chips in oil and fuel and air which increases the machine efficiency and reduces emissions. The increasing vehicle demand operating on different fuels is expected to drive the market growth. Further, alarming air pollution levels and global warming is engaging the attention of government and policy makers across the world resulting in stringent emission norms.

Hence, the stringent emission norms will result in the market growth over the forecast period. For instance: in July 2020, China 6 emission norms that have an essence of US and Euro 6 emission standards, will be incorporated in China. Moreover, increasing demand of automotive filters in BRICS nations and rising popularity of smaller size and efficient filters are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the inability of companies to fulfill the rising demand for economical filters with better service life is a factor anticipated to hinder the growth of global filter market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global filter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Paciifc is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for vehicles.

However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the rising number of government initiatives to reduce automotive emissions in the automobiles industry along with increasing demand for vehicles would create lucrative growth opportunities for the filter market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mann+Hummel Group

Sogefi Group

Affinia Group Inc.

Mahle GmbH

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Ahlstrom Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Denso Corporation

Acdelco Corporation

Hengst Se & Co. Kg

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Filter Type:

Fuel Filters

ICE Filters

Air Filters

By Application

Motor Vehicles

Consumer Appliances

Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Filter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

