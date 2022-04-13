Graphite Electrode Market Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2021 to 2030

Graphite Electrode Market is valued approximately at USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Graphite Electrode is a key component used in the smelting process for manufacturing of high-quality steel. The Graphite electrode can precisely withstand high heat dissipation, hold excellent mechanical strength and have high electrical conductivity that precisely optimal for the manufacturing of steel. The graphite electrode market is primarily driven owing to surging construction sector which include both establishments of residential and commercial spaces, rising production of passenger and commercial vehicles, escalating utility in iron and steel manufacturing and rising use in electric arc furnaces.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw566

The escalating construction sector which include establishments of new residential and commercial spaces which require high quality steel is acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of graphite electrode market. For instance: According to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in the year 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it has been stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by increase of 3% in 2018. Also, in 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from 40.1 billion in 2010 which is further augmenting the development and adoption of graphite electrode market. However, soaring prices of needle coke along with limited growth of UHP graphite electrode impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Graphite Electrode market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating construction sector along with initiatives taken by the private organizations operating in United states and Canada.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw566

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging production of both passenger and commercial vehicles along with rising iron and steel production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Graphite Electrode market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

EPM Group

Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd

GrafTech International

HEG Limited

Graphite India Limited

Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd

KAIFENG CARBON CO., LTD

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd

SEC Carbon Limited

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw566

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Electrode Grade:

Ultra-High Power (UHP)

High Power (SHP) & Regular Power (RP)

By Application:

Electric Arc Furnace

Ladle Furnace

Non-Steel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Graphite Electrode Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

For More Information or Query Before Buying, Visit:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw566

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com