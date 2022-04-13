Aluminium Fluoride Market Growth Factors Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2021-2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Aluminium Fluoride Market . The Aluminium Fluoride Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Aluminium Fluoride Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Aluminium Fluoride Market both globally and regionally.

Aliminium Fluoride is a colorless solid inorganic compound primarily used in the production of aluminium metal. The use of aluminium in food and beverage packaging is gaining traction as it offers convenience. According to a report published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in 2017, 1.9 million tons of aluminium was used in the production of containers and packaging materials. Therefore, the use of such a large quantity of aluminium in food packing and container manufacturing is driving the aluminium fluoride market growth.

Further, aluminium is extensively used in several industries including automobile, construction, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others. Furthermore, aluminium also finds application in building and construction industry for external facades, roofs and walls, windows and doors, staircases, railings, shelves, and other several applications.

According to a report published by Statista, the United States investment in private construction projects reached around USD 992 billion in 2018. The number is expected to reach USD 1.53 trillion by 2022. Therefore, the increasing investment in building and construction industry across US and other developing economies is anticipated to contribute significantly to the aluminium fluoride market growth. Aluminium is a recyclable material and is therefore a better substitute to plastics.

Further, environmental hazards caused by plastics, several government agencies are imposing stringent rules and regulations to reduce plastic use which is positively impacting the aluminium sales hence, boosting the aluminium fluoride market. However, inhalation of aluminium fluoride poses health problems such as asthma, impaired nervous system and bone alterations. The toxic nature of aluminium fluoride is a factor likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Aluminium Fluoride Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to industrial development and urbanization. Further, China constitutes half of the global aluminium production market share which is a factor likely to boost the Asia Pacific aluminium fluoride market growth.

However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increased consumption of aluminium fluoride in fermentation process and organic complex synthesis process is a factor anticipated to contribute significantly to the North America aluminium fluoride market growth

Major market player included in this report are:

Alufluoride Ltd

Fluorsid S.p.A

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V

Industries Chimiques du Fluor

Alfa Aesar

Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Pingquan Greatwall Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gulf Fluor

Henan Weilai Aluminum (Group) Co., Ltd

Lifosa

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

Dry

Wet

Anhydrous

By Application:

Glass

Aluminium

Ceramic

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aluminium Fluoride Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

