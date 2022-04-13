APAC Digital Manufacturing Market Is Active Approaching | CAD Schroer GmbH, Cogiscan Inc, Dassault Systems

Asia Pacific digital manufacturing market will grow by 16.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $1,196.3 billion over 2022-2031, driven by the emerging trend of digitalization, the extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of production technologies, the development of technologically advanced and innovative digital manufacturing tools, the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics, along with the increasing adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) systems.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 67 figures, this 122-page report Asia Pacific Digital Manufacturing Market 2021-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (IoT, Robotics, 3D Printing & AM, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Process (Designing, Simulation, 3D Visualization, Analytics, Tooling and Processing), Industry Vertical, and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific digital manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on Component

Hardware

o Intelligent Systems

o Sensors

o RFID Tags

o Cameras

o Navigation Systems

o Other Hardware

Software

o Operation & Data Management Software

o Connectivity Solutions

o Remote Management & Logistic Solutions

o Asset Management Solutions

o Safety & Security Systems

o Analytics Solutions

o Other Software

Services

o Support and Maintenance

o Deployment and Integration

o Consulting and Training

Based on Technology

Internet of things (IoT)

Robotics

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Other Technologies

By Deployment

On-premises Model

Cloud-based Model

By Process

Computer-Based Designing

Computer-Based Simulation

Computer 3D Visualization

Digital Analytics

Tooling and Processing

Other Processes

By Industry Vertical

Industrial Machinery

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Utilities and Processes

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Technology, and Industry Vertical, over the forecast years are also included.

Selected Key Players:

ARAS Corporation

Autodesk Inc

Bestplant

CAD Schroer GmbH

Cogiscan Inc

Dassault Systems

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation Inc

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Tata Consultancy Services

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

