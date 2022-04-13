Conductive Carbon Black Market Leading Players Forecast, status and Research Report by 2030

Conductive Carbon Black Market is valued approximately at USD 136.36 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across end-user industries such as paints & coatings and plastics industries across various developing regions of the world. Additionally, growth in research and development activities by market players to attain desirable characteristics of conductive carbon black material according to need of diverse end-user industries are likely to boost the growth of the market in the coming future.

However, high cost associated with the conductive carbon black than conventional carbon black and presence of alternative such as silica, are expected to hamper the market growth. Conductive carbon black is used for increasing the electrical conductivity of the material in electrical devices and appliances. Improving the material’s conductivity increases its mechanical properties and strength. Both these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the black carbon conductive industry in the coming years. Globally, producers in the conductive carbon black market are concentrating on opening up new subsidiaries and are purchasing business shares and other production firms to satisfy the growing demand from different end-use industries. For instance, in 2019, Tokai Carbon, along with its affiliates COBEX Polka sp., COBEX Shanghai Ltd. and COBEX GmbH, successfully purchased 100 per cent shares of COBEX Holdco GmbH.

The regional analysis of CNC Milling Machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In Asia Pacific and Latin America, the conductive carbon black industries are spending heavily in research and growth. The future development of the plastics and automotive industries in the Asia Pacific countries is projected to boost the region’s conductive black carbon market.

Major market player included in this report are:

AkzoNobe (Nouryon)

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland SA.

Cabot Corporation

Tokai Carbon Company Limited

Ampacet Corporation

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Denka Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

Asbury Carbons, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Plastics

Battery Electrodes

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the CNC Milling Machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

