Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Advance Technology and Trends 2021 to 2030

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 162.66 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Eco-friendly packaging are environmentally-friendly packaging made of recycled or renewable materials which are safe and sustainable for both individuals and the environment. The advantages offered by these eco-friendly packaging are reduction in environmental wastes owing to the rise in pollution and concerns regarding environmental protection drives the market growth. Moreover, these packaging serve the role of preserving food quality and safety and aid in reducing food waste and food borne diseases.

The increasing demand for confectionary food and on the go food across the globe demands extensive use of food packaging. This demand coupled with environmental concerns and governmental norms propels food manufacturers to use Eco-Friendly Food Packaging. As per China Food Industry Association’s internal Food Industry Summary report 2018 the food processing industry reached to USD 1.47 trillion in 2017 demonstrating an increase of 6.3% over its value from the previous year. This increase is due to the shift from eating full to eating well mentality of the Chinese citizens specially the middle-class population who chose snacks, beverages, condiments and other processed foods over traditional meals.

This has increased the load on the food processing units in the country to balance the demand from exit of traditional meals. Also, according to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, China has become one of the largest packaged food markets across the world. The Chinese packaged food market valued at USD 202 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach around USD 347 billion by 2018. However, lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high awareness among the population and presence of major market players in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising governmental initiatives and large packaged food manufacturing base would create lucrative growth prospects for the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor plc (Australia)

Mondi plc (Austria)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Ball Corporation (US)

Tetra Pak (Sweden)

Crown Holdings Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germanys)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Westrock (US)

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Application:

Food

Beverages

By Type:

Recycled Content Packaging

Degradable Packaging

Reusable Packaging)

By Technique:

Active packaging

Molded packaging

Alternate fiber packaging

Multipurpose packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

