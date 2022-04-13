Insulated Packaging Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The global insulated packaging market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global insulated packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Insulated packaging is considered important to prevent energy loss during transportation. Insulated packaging offers high resistance to heat transfer. In addition, the packaging is low weight, cost-efficient, durable, and possesses high mechanical strength.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for insulated packaging is forecast to increase due to the rising pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, a growing number of websites offering online food services will also contribute to the growth of the insulated packaging market during the study period.

Growing urbanization will also upsurge the demand for efficient goods and services throughout the forecast period. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the market. On the contrary, stringent government regulations may limit the growth of the insulated packaging market during the study period.

The rapidly beauty and personal care sector will also escalate the growth of the global insulated packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, growing employment rate and purchasing power of the citizens will benefit the insulated packaging market.

The growing number of advancements in the industry is expected to benefit the insulated packaging market. For instance, Softbox unveiled new cardboard insulated shipper designed to transport chilled food. Such advancements will benefit the insulated packaging market throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a critical situation, impacting the lives of almost every citizen in the affected areas. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the pharmaceuticals segment witnessed an abrupt hike in terms of revenue. The industry witnessed a significant burden, which also boosted the growth of the other linked industries, including insulated packaging. The E-commerce sector also recorded revenue growth due to social distancing rules. The food and beverage industry has also witnessed substantial growth due to stringent laws. As a result, the insulated packaging market grew steadily during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific insulated packaging market is forecast to witness steady growth. It is owing to the high demand for insulated packaging from the end-use industries, like pharmaceutical, food and beverage, etc. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and the growing urban population will also benefit e-commerce, cosmetics, and other sectors. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific insulated packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Cryopak

Davis Core & Pad Company (Drew Foam of Group)

DS Smith PLC

Innovative Energy Inc.

Marko Foam Products Inc.

Providence Packaging

Sonoco Products Company

The Wool Packaging Company Limited

Thermal Packaging Solutions

Insulated Products Corporation

Explainer

Amcor PLC.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global insulated packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Material Outlook

Plastic

Wood

Glass

Other Materials

By Product Outlook

Pouch and Bags

Box and Containers

Other Product Types

By End-Users Outlook

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Beauty & Personal Care

Other End-user Applications

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

