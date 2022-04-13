Europe digital advertising market was valued at $84.02 billion in 2021 and will grow by 8.59% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the technological advancement, rising digital ad spending, growing Internet users, and the prevalence of mobile phones and digital media across the region.

Highlighted with 89 tables and 45 figures, this 146-page report Europe Digital Advertising Market 2021-2031 by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Digital TV and Others), Format (Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others), Industry Vertical, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021 and forecasts from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

he trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on platform

Mobile Ad

o In-APP

o Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format

Digital Display Ad

o Programmatic Transactions

o Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographically

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Taiwan

Rest of SEA

For each of the aforementioned regions or countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2018-2031. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Southeast Asia digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Selected Key Players:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

