Metaverse Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Trends Focus on Long-Term Impact Of Covid-19 and Forecast By 2030

By Report Ocean
2022/04/13 12:20

The global metaverse market size was US$ 62.6 billion in 2021. The global metaverse market is forecast to grow to US$ 848.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of metaverse is set to transform the outlook of the gaming sector. Apart from that, the artificial intelligence and virtual technology industry is forecast to witness a significant revolution in the coming years. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global metaverse market.

Companies are also contributing to this trend by investing highly in the development and programming of new innovative techniques. For instance, Facebook, Inc. announced to invest nearly $10 billion in Facebook Reality Labs as the company is focusing on the development of metaverse. This investment made in 2021 aims to develop innovative and advanced technological metaverse.

Furthermore, the metaverse is expected to open new doors of possibilities for the education sector. As a result, it will drive the metaverse market forward.

The harmful impact of metaverse on the health and psychology of individuals may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the outlook of various industries. The gaming industry and social media platforms gained substantial traction throughout the pandemic period. It is owing to the significance of work-from-home culture. Furthermore, online education also increased the interest of students in gaming, which propelled the market forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific metaverse market is forecast to record robust revenue growth during the forecast period. It is owing to the presence of various start-ups such as Bolly Heroes, OneRare, LOKA, Cope. Studio, Interality, Zippy, NextMeet, Zhongqingbaowang Interaction Network Co., Ltd. (ZQGame), miHoYo Co., Ltd., etc.

Furthermore, the growing use of social media will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific metaverse market during the forecast period. Companies in the region are also focusing on outperforming competitors. For instance, ByteDance Ltd, a Beijing-based developer of the short video app TikTok, acquired VR Pico Interactive Inc. with the aim to introduce its metaverse. The firm aims to do so with the help of Pico Interactive’s software and hardware.

Competitors in the Market

  • Facebook, Inc.
  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Epic Games, Inc.
  • Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • ByteDance Ltd.
  • NetEase, Inc.
  • Roblox Corporation
  • Unity Technologies, Inc.
  • Lilith Games
  • Microsoft
  • Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global metaverse market segmentation focuses on Component, Platform, Offering, Technology, and Region.

By Component

  • Hardware-
    • Displays; eXtended Reality (XR) Hardware
    • Haptic Sensors & Devices,
    • Smart Glasses, Omni Treadmills
    • AR/VR Headsets
  • Software-
    • Asset Creation Tools
    • Programming Engines

By Platform

  • Desktop
  • Mobile

By Offerings

  • Virtual Platform
  • Asset Marketplaces
  • Avatars
  • Financial Services

By Technology

  • Blockchain
  • Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
  • Mixed Reality (MR)

By Application

  • Gaming
  • Online Shopping
  • Content Creation
  • Social Media
  • Conference
  • Virtual Runway Shows
  • Aircraft Maintenance
  • Others

By Application

  • Fashion
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Education
  • Aerospace & Defence
  • Other

By Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

  • The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
  • The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
  • Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
  • This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
  • Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Updated : 2022-04-13 22:23 GMT+08:00

