Medical Display Market Scope and overview, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

The global medical display market size was US$ 2,301.8 million in 2021. The global medical display market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,194.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Medical Display helps doctors and surgeons in diagnosing patients accurately. Medical display technologies are considered more convenient than physical films or cathode ray tube displays as it offers clearer image.
Factors Influencing the Market
Image-guided minimally invasive operations are performed in hybrid operating rooms. Hybrid operating rooms are surgical theatres equipped with modern medical imaging systems. The surging demand for efficient neurological surgeries, heart surgeries, endovascular and vascular surgeries, orthopaedic trauma procedures, will fuel the demand for medical display during the forecast period.
Automation is gaining significant impetus across the global healthcare sector. As a result, it will benefit the global medical display market during the study period.
Growing advancements in medical displays, such as 3D technology, open and portable digital mammography, MRIs, and artificial intelligence (AI), are projected to provide lucrative prospects for major players. For instance, EIZO launched 3 Megapixel Color Medical Monitor RadiForce RX360 in 2018.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a substantial burden on the healthcare sector. Due to the pandemic, healthcare bodies postponed surgeries, which also affected the medical display market. However, due to this global health emergency, governments started investing highly in the healthcare sector, which will increase the growth prospects of the medical display market during the forecast period. Government regulations and the shutdown, on the other hand, have affected the supply chain for medical devices, particularly medical displays. As a result, the manufacturing and operation of medical displays decreased.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific medical display market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the economic growth in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Furthermore, growing digitalization in the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the market.
Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure will also benefit the market. For instance, China had nearly 32,000 hospitals in 2018. Of the total numbers, 12,072 are public. Growing healthcare expenditure and a rise in the geriatric population will escalate the growth of the market even further.
Competitors in the Market
- Asustek Computer Inc
- Axiomtek Co., Ltd
- Barco Nv
- Benq Medical Technology
- Coje Co., Ltd
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Diva Laboratories. Ltd
- Double Black Imaging Corporation
- Eizo Corporation
- Fsn Medical Technologies
- Novanta Inc. (Nds Surgical Imaging)
- Sony Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global medical display market segmentation focuses on Device, Panel Size, Resolution, Application, and Region.
By Device
- Mobile
- Desktop
- All-in-one
By Panel Size
- Up to-22.9-inch panels
- 23.0–26.9-inch panels
- 27.0–41.9-inch panels
- Above-42-inch panels
By Resolution
- Up to 2MP
- 2.1 to 4MP
- 4.1 to 8MP
- Above 8MP
By Application
- Digital pathology
- Multi-modality
- Surgical
- Radiology
- Mammography
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
- The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
- The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
- Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
- This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
- Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
