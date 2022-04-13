North America Protective Clothing Market Moving Elements Affecting The Market In The Geological Areas | Lakeland Industries, Inc, Glen Raven Inc  

The North America protective clothing market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. Protective clothing is designed to protect the employee or worker in harmful or adverse working condition. Depending upon the need of industry, protective clothing can be customized as fire resistant, chemical resistant, cold resistant and others.

The market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in concerns toward worker’s safety. Stringent governmental regulations in the U.S. regarding the safety of workers such as Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and Flammable Fabrics Act under the Consumer Product Safety Commission, also drive this market, boosting the demand for protective fabrics from several end-user industries such as building & construction and healthcare.

The report segments the North America protective clothing market on the basis of material type, application, end-use industry, and country. On the basis of material, the market is divided into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidaloe (PBI), cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. According to application, it is categorized into thermal, mechanical, chemical, biological/radiation, and others. On the basis of end use industry, it is segmented into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceutical/medical, law enforcement & military, firefighting, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. U.S. holds more than 80% of the market share in North America, owing to stringent safety regulations in the U.S.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Material Type

– Aramid & Blends

– Polyolefin & Blends

– Polybenzimidaloe (PBI)

– Cotton Fibers

– Laminated Polyesters

– Others



By Application

– Thermal

– Mechanical

– Chemical

– Biological/Radiation

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Construction and Manufacturing

– Pharmaceuticals/Medical

– Military and Defense

– Firefighting

– Others



By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Ansell Limited

– DuPont

– Glen Raven Inc.

– Kimberly Clark Corp

– Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

– Lakeland Industries, Inc.

– Teijin Ltd.

– VF Corporation

– W.L. Gore & Associates

– 3M COMPANY.

The other players in the value chain include FallTech, Moldex-Metric, Inc., NASCO Industries, Inc, OccuNomix International LLC, HexArmor, Ironwear,

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1210

