Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Scope and overview, Growing Demand by Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis in 2022-2030

The pharmacy automation devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2027. Report Ocean presents a new report on pharmacy automation devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Pharmacy automation has been flooded with technological innovations to automate the maximum of the workflow system. It includes medication errors, faster prescriptions, and inventory discrepancies, and a decrease in the cost of service.

For instance, in June 2020, Switzerland-based, Swisslog Healthcare introduced “The Open Pharmacy” to transform pharmacy services in the health clubs. It enabled and automated community pharmacies to get adapted to newer trends and patient expectations. Thus, to increase the patient comfort, lessen time and money to service, expected to raise the demand for pharmacy automation devices.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the pharmacy automation devices market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the pharmacy automation devices market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the pharmacy automation devices market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the pharmacy automation devices market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

However, due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and nation-wide lockdowns, key companies in the market were not able to raise revenue according to the market expectations, this was primarily due to lesser hospital admissions, to get rid of infections from healthcare workers or physicians in the healthcare facilities Omnicell Inc., and Becton witnessed a decline in sales by more than 3% from 2019.

However, this is partially offset by patient’s awareness regarding the importance of pharmacy automation devices in the healthcare sector. For instance, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Becton witnessed an increase of more than 30% in its ROWA dispensing system, from September 2020.This is likely to drive the market growth for pharmacy automation devices.

Healthcare digitization among end-users is used to better manage costs and improve efficiency across the continuum of medical care to have better patient outcomes and allow more focus towards patient care. For instance, in March 2020, Swiss Healthcare introduced the “Meds to Beds” program to provide outpatient services to the patient in partnership with PipelineRx and Savioke.

The program also included robotic delivery of the prescribed medication to expand their pharma capability. This, in turn, is projected to drive the adoption of such tasks, by limiting human interventions, while maintaining the norms of social distancing in this COVID era, which is is likely to drive demand for pharmacy automation devices.

Major Players:

Market participants of the pharmacy automation devices industry include Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Deenova S.R.L, Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC, Talyst, LLC, ScriptPro, LLC, Medacist Solutions Group, LLC, Kirby Lester, Cerner Corporation, ARxIUM, CareFusion (Becton Dickinson), Parata Systems, LLC, Swisslog Healthcare, TouchPoint Medical, and Yuyama Co. Ltd.

Pharmacy Automation Devices, Product Outlook

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging and Labeling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

Pharmacy Automation Devices, End Use Outlook

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Pharmacy Automation Devices, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

