Drug Discovery Informatics Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2030 with Top Vendors

The drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2027. Report Ocean presents a new report on drug discovery informatics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

In 2020, the sequence analysis market segment accounted for the largest share and is likely to register a significant market growth over the study period. For sequence analysis, bioinformatics tools play an important role. They are widely used for the development of in-proprietary databases of protein, nucleic acid, and other biomolecule sequences. With the rising application of informatics solutions, gene sequencing is done through the identification of proteins and genes, which could further help in the development of potential drugs.

Basic drug discovery requires the involvement of different sets of databases, sequence analysis tools, such as BLAST, FASTA, and CLUSTALW. Moreover, the introduction of new products and software tools with higher computing capabilities are further contributing to the segment’s market growth. In this line, in July 2019, Certara introduced its new version of D360, a drug discovery platform. The platform enabled analysis, representation, alignment of the small sections of peptides.

The molecular modeling market segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the study period. The technique is gaining popularity, owing to its wide applicability in the drug discovery process. Such tools are mostly used for the simulation of small molecules to predict their behavior at the molecular level. Moreover, the technique is also able to accelerate cost-efficiency in the drug discovery process.

Moreover, accelerated COVID-19 drug discovery programs across the globe are further favoring the market growth. It helps in providing fast-track services, where scientists could perform virtual screening via drug from DrugBank, to target viral proteins and human ACE2 receptors. Such studies were also based on the in-silico tools to screen small molecules which have the potential to counter COVID-19.

Similarly, companies in the marketplace are introducing services supporting or speeding up the drug development process. In this line, in June 2020, IBM visual molecular explorer platform was used to segregate a set of molecules targeting COVID-19. This is the open-source sharable AI-enabled platform involved in the initial screening of potential drug candidates.

Major Players:

Market participants in the industry include Certara, Infosys Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Novo Informatics, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, ChemAxon Ltd., Oracle, Accenture, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

Drug Discovery Informatics, Services Outlook

Clinical Trial Data Management

Docking

Molecular Modeling

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Other Services

Drug Discovery Informatics, Workflow Outlook

Discovery Informatics

Identification, Validation, & Assay Development Informatics

Lead Generation

Development Informatics

Lead Optimization

FHD Preparation

Phase IA

Phase IB/2

Drug Discovery Informatics, Mode Outlook

Outsourced

In-house

Drug Discovery Informatics, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

