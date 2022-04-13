Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Analysis: Ready To Fly On High Growth Trends | Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer

Hydroxychloroquine, and anti-malarial drug, when combined with chloroquine has the potential to be the major game-changer in the medical history. In certain small and vitro, uncontrolled or poorly controlled clinical studies, it demonstrated antiviral activity against (SARS-CoV-2) severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2. Such researches are considered as hypothesis. However, followed by the tweet of President Trump, it completely changed the scenario of the market, with reports of shortages of the medicine in pharmacies within 24 hours. Amidst the outbreak, certain nations such as the U.S. and India are endorsing its use as preventive measures for COVID-19.

The global hydroxychloroquine market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $4.6 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market is drive by surge in demand for the medication, which led to hike in production of the drug by the Indian Government. IPCA Laboratories, which have approximately 70% of the market share in this sector in India, has increased its production tenfold. However, the nationwide lockdown acted as a hindrance for growth of the global market. In addition, disruption in logistic chains and less availability of raw materials, which are mostly scoured from China have restrained the market growth. With the initiation of normal operation in China after the lockdown and backward integration of some industry players have helped the market to cope up to a certain extent.

In April 2019, IPCA Laboratories signed a contract to acquire Maharashtra-based Ramdev Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

According to the contract, IPCA Laboratories is supposed to buy the company, which is associated with the marketing and manufacturing of advanced drug intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), custom synthesis molecules, and fine chemicals. Thus, this initiative by IPCA Laboratories will help the company in increasing the production capacity of the drug and contribute in meeting the present demand. On March 25 2020, the Indian Government imposed a ban on export of the drug to ensure that the nation had adequate stock of the medication to meet domestic needs. However, later the government decided to lift the ban partially. The SAARC nations along with other 30 nations and the U.S. and West Asia proposed India to lift the ban on export.

Considering the high demand for the medication, pharmaceutical companies in the nation have planned to increase the production by 5 to 6 times to over 70 metric tons by May 2020. Apart from IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila and Wallace Pharmaceuticals are some of the other leading manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine. The global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, disease, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into tablet and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Depending on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, specialty drug store, and retail pharmacy. The diseases covered in the study include malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, coronavirus, and others. Region wise, the hydroxychloroquine market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The key players operating in the hydroxychloroquine market are Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Zydus Cadila. The companies have focused on various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers for retaining their existing customer base and further increase their market share.

?

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the hydroxychloroquine market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict hydroxychloroquine market growth is provided.

– The hydroxychloroquine market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the hydroxychloroquine market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market share.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Tablet

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

– Specialty Drug Store

– Retail Pharmacy



By Disease

– Malaria

– Rheumatoid Arthritis

– Lupus Erythematosus

– Coronavirus

– Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

o Cadila Healthcare Ltd

o Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

o Ipca Laboratories Ltd

o Mylan N.V

o Novartis AG

o Pfizer Inc.

o Sanofi S.A.

o Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

o Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

o Zydus Cadila

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

