Reinforced Plastics Market To See Booming Growth | Haysite Reinforced Plastics, Reinforced Plastic Industries

A composite material consists of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers is fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber-reinforced polymer, or fiber-reinforced plastic. Typically the fibers are glass (in fiberglass), carbon (in polymer-reinforced carbon fiber), aramid, or basalt. Due to its special properties such as durability and low weight, the improved plastic is commonly used in the automotive industry. In addition, high resistance to corrosion and chemical attacks has increased the market for tubing, chemical storage vessels and fume scrubbers in the chemical industry. The role of reinforced plastics in the automotive segment is growing due to the rising availability in emerging economies which are growing demand for finished and highly polished cars.

The global reinforced plastics market was valued at $228.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $295.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Owing to various applications in the construction industry, the global demand for reinforced plastics is expected to grow during the forecast period. Special properties such as low weight and easy maintenance have made this product popular in the building and design industries. Due to growing development activities in emerging nations such as India and China, the construction sector is expected to grow over the forecast period. In the marine industry, reinforced plastics are used to construct ships, replace wood and steel buildings and help provide various paint choices, high gloss, and weather protection.

Due to special properties such as mouldability, high-quality surface finishes, and low weight, these are often implemented in the automotive industry. Due to growing disposable incomes and improved living standards in emerging economies, the automotive industry is expected to expand significantly. These multiple variables are expected to drive the reinforced plastics market during the forecast period. However, lower raw material supply and price volatility are expected to have a negative effect on the product market during the forecast period.



The global reinforced plastics market is segmented based on fiber type, polymers, applications, and region. By fiber type, the market is classified into glass fiber, carbon, aramid fiber and others. Based on polymer, the market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Based on application, the market is divided into automotive, building & construction, aerospace & aviation, wind energy, marine, electrical & electronics, others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the global reinforced plastics market are BASF SE, Binani Industries, Cytec Solvay Group, Haysite Reinforced Plastics, Reinforced Plastic Industries, Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries Inc.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL REINFORCED PLASTICS MARKET

– The outbreak of Coronavirus took place in November 2019 and soon spread worldwide. It easily turned into a pandemic and has impacted the whole world, affecting human lives economically as well as on personal levels.

– For many countries the economy has dropped due to the halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain. The product’s upcoming demand is hindered, as there is no development.

– Reinforced plastics are primarily used in manufacturing, aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy; and as a reaction to the national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a sudden decline in growth rates.

– The COVID-19 crisis has affected the chemical industry supply chain to a major extent; thus, having a major impact on raw material procurement.

– During this lockdown, there are some probabilities of an increase in the demand for the fiber reinforced plastics products in aerospace & defense due to India-China border issues.

– The above factors have impacted the growth of the reinforced plastic market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Fiber Type

? Glass Fiber

? Carbon Fiber

? Aramid Fiber

? Others

– By Polymers

? Thermoset

? Thermoplastic

– By Applications

? Automotive

? Building & Construction

? Aerospace & Aviation

? Wind Energy

? Marine

? Electrical & Electronics

? Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BASF SE

– Binani Industries

– Cytec Solvay Group

– Haysite Reinforced Plastics

– Reinforced Plastic Industries

– Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd.

– SGL Carbon SE

– Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

– Teijin Limited

– Toray Industries Inc.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

