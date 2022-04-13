Battery Metals Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2021-2030

Battery metals are the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite. These battery metals are increasingly used in batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other applications. Lithium metals are extracted from the brines and hard rock deposits present in the economies such as China, Americas, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Portugal. Cobalt is most widely used as the cathode material in the lithium-ion batteries. Nickel is used in battery applications, owing to its high energy density and storage capacity.

The global battery metals market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices significantly contribute toward the growth of the global battery metals market. In addition, increase in demand for electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicle from both developed and developing economies across the globe is projected to fuel the growth of the battery metal market from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, rapid growth of the renewable energy industry is expected to boost the demand for batteries, which, in turn, drives global battery metals market.



However, increase in battery waste and high risk of battery material supply security due to international trade relations are expected to hamper the growth of the battery metals market, globally. Conversely, increase in investment toward electrification of remote and rural area is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market. Furthermore, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.



The global battery metals market is segmented into metals type, application, and region. Depending on metal type, it is categorized into lithium, cobalt, nickel, and others. The applications covered in the study include consumer electronics, electric mobility, energy storage systems, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global battery metals market is provided.

? Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global battery metals market growth, in terms of value.

? The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

? This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

?

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Metals Type

– Lithium

– Cobalt

– Nickel

– Others

By Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Electric Mobility

– Energy Storage Systems

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Glencore International AG

– Albemarle Corporation

– Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

– Umicore

– Tianqi Lithium

– Vale

– China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

– SQM S.A.

– Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd.

– Norlisk Nickel.

Other players operating in the battery metals market are Bolt Metals, Galaxy Resources Limited, BHP Group, and Anglo American Plc.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

