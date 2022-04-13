Europe LDPE and LLDPE Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2030

The Europe LDPE and LLDPE market studies two most common thermoplastics, which include low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). LDPE is a soft and flexible thermoplastic, noted for its low temperature flexibility, ease of processing, toughness, and chemical resistance. LLDPE is a low crystalline form of PE with a crystallinity in the range of 5% that allows it to be more flexible and adapt to its environment than LDPE. Both LDPE and LLDPE are available in food grades, which allow them to be used in food packaging applications.

The Europe LDPE and LLDPE market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

The Europe LDPE and LLDPE market is driven by its increasing consumption in various end uses, primarily the packaging industry and construction, among others. Both LDPE and LLDPE are used in food and non-food packaging applications, in various packaging formats such as shrink films, stretch films, cartons linings, stand-up pouches, and heavy industrial bags. Emergence of e-commerce as a mainstream source of procuring consumer goods has increased consumption, moreover, packers focus on innovating their packages to attract consumers and increase sales. These factors further boost the demand for LLDPE and LDPE resins. To increase the crop yield, the agriculture industry is opting toward using plastic films based on LDPE or LLDPE in weed management and solarization. Further, LDPE-based geomembranes have found applications in various industry verticals. It is increasingly being used in landfill containment as well as construction purposes.

On the other hand, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as availability of substitutes such as high density poly ethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) as well as rapid adoption of biodegradable alternatives. Moreover, European ban on single-use plastics by 2025 is expected to impact the growth of the LDPE and LLDPE market in the region during the forecast period. Both LDPE and LLDPE can be recycled, but the recycling costs are high; therefore, they are incinerated or sent to landfills. To increase the biodegradability of plastics, manufacturers of LDPE and LLDPE resins are focusing on bio-based LDPE and LLDPE. For instance, in 2019, LyondellBasell and Neste announced the commercial production of bio-based LDPE. Introduction of more bio-based material will help the supply chain to be more circular in nature; thus, reducing the burden on the environment. In addition, manufacturers are focusing toward the development of LDPE or LLDPE resins that do not lose its original properties post recycling. This will mean that it can be used multiple times after recycling without the need for disposal of treatments.



The Europe LDPE and LLDPE market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and country. On the basis of type, the market is divided into low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). On the basis of end-use industry, the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market is categorized into packaging, agriculture, construction, geomembranes, and others. The Europe LDPE and LLDPE market is studied across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, and rest of Europe.

Major manufacturers studied and profiled in the report are Agriplast SpA, Braskem S.A., Chevron Corporation, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Flex Polymers, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and Nova Chemicals Corporation.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario in the European markets.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and countries exhibiting favorable market growth.

o Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market

o Due to lockdown measures and travel restrictions in European countries, the tourism and the hotel industry witnessed downfall, thereby, hampering the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, impacted the demand for food packaging based on LDPE and LLDPE.

o The manufacturing in European countries had to operate under workforce restriction, this coupled with shortage of raw material reduced manufacturing output leading to financial distress.

o The declining economy has affected consumer spending patterns; thereby, witnessing a decline of non-essential products such as consumer goods and automotive. These industries use LDPE and LLDPE for producing various plastic components such as automotive packaging, lids, and car body parts

o On the contrary, increase in local demand for food & beverages will continue to drive the liquid packaging market. There has been a significant increase in the sales of sauces, dressings, and food condiments segments.

o In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 causing virus, the demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has sky rocketed post March 2019. In fact, according to the press released by Berry Global, the need for hand sanitizers has quadrupled and witnessed an increase in the overall growth of 16x from December 2019 to March 2020.

o This has increased the demand for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches. In addition, it also increased the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage such as Sodium Hypochlorite, which is a main disinfectant.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

– Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

By End-Use Industry

– Packaging

– Agriculture

– Construction

– Geomembranes

– Others

By Country

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Romania

o Bulgaria

o Hungary

o Slovakia

o Slovenia

o Czech Republic

o Austria

o Poland

o Rest of Europe

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

