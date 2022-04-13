3D Metrology Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global 3D metrology market revenue was US$ 9.60 billion in 2021. The 3D metrology market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 19.65 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC567
A 3D metrology system provides accurate and precise 3D measurement data using advanced technology. In addition, it is the study of physical measurement in a scientific way. It is also known as a precision measurement in general. In its simplest form, 3D metrology can obtain geometrical data of objects in 3 axes (x, y, z). Most measurement results are acquired using a coordinate measuring machine (CMM). It is still possible to use other 3D capture systems as a substitute for 3D metrology. Many industries use 3D metrology for maintaining product quality, including automotive, construction, engineering, aerospace, energy and power, and heavy machinery.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The global 3D metrology market is forecast to grow due to global automotive sector growth and the increased focus on quality control in manufacturing.
- An increase in the demand for higher productivity in electronics manufacturing companies boosts the overall 3D metrology market growth.
- The global 3D metrology market may face a negative impact due to a lack of simplified software solutions.
- With the emergence of industry 4.0 and significant growth in the aviation industry, the global 3D metrology market will find lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a partial or complete lockdown was imposed by the government worldwide in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Consequently, it disrupted the supply chain of manufacturers and made it hard for them to reach end-users. In addition, businesses and manufacturing units across several countries had to close their operations due to labor shortages and a lack of raw materials. As a result, these factors had caused a decrease in global demand, which negatively affected the global market.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC567
Regional Insights
In 2020, North America dominated the global 3D metrology market. The region is forecast to show significant growth during the forecast period. A growing large number of pharmaceutical, automotive, and aerospace equipment manufacturers in the US, rapid automation in automotive manufacturing facilities, and the increasing demand for 3D metrology services contribute to the growth of the global 3D metrology market.
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow substantially during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China, India, and Japan contribute a great deal to the growth of the 3D metrology market. The Asia Pacific region has experienced rapid growth due to the presence of many automotive plants and various manufacturing firms.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors profiled in the global 3D metrology market are:
- 3D Digital Corporation
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Applied Materials Incorporated
- Automated Precision Incorporated
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Creaform Incorporated
- FARO Technologies Incorporated
- Keyence Corporation
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Perceptron Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global 3D metrology market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
- Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
- Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)
- Automated Optical Inspection
- Video Measuring Machine (VMM)
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Quality Control & Inspection
- Reverse Engineering
- Virtual Simulation
- Others
Segmentation based on End-User
- Electronics
- Architecture & Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC567
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC567
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/