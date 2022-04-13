Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand Analysis 2030 | Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont De Nemours 

Anti-microbial coatings contain agents that prevent the growth of microorganisms on the surfaces of materials. They are increasingly being researched for potential use in clinics, industry, and domestic environments. At present, they are used in medical devices, constructions, and vehicles to prevent the growth of microorganism on various surfaces. In hospitals, the use of smart anti-microbial coatings is limited to surfaces such as surgical tools, door knobs, windows, and others.

The global anti-microbial coatings market was valued at $4.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $11.6 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021-2030.

Anti-microbial coatings have been proven to prolong the shelf-life of paint products. Their efficacy against virus and mold helps to minimize the risk of premature product degradation. In addition, there is more ongoing research to assess how they could be used in public spaces while there are still major regulatory and technical challenges to be faced.

The anti-microbial coatings market is segmented by type, coating material, application, form, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and others. Depending on coating material, the market is further segmented into silver, copper, graphene, titanium dioxide, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into protective clothing, medical, air & water treatment, packaging, building & construction, mold remediation, and others. On basis of form, the market is classified into spray, powder, liquid, and others. Region-wise, the anti-microbial coatings market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the anti-microbial coatings market are Arkema SA, Nippon Paints Holdings, Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Biomerics, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, nano-Care Deutschland AG, Bio-Fence, and The Sherwin-William Company. The players in the market have adopted several strategies to sustain the market competition.

Key market segments

By Type

– Anti-Bacterial

– Anti-Viral

– Anti-Fungal

– Others

By Coating Material

– Silver

– Copper

– Titanium Dioxide

– Graphene

– Others

By Application

– Protective Clothing

– Medical

– Air & Water Treatment

– Packaging

– Building & Construction

– Mold Remediation

– Others

By Form

– Spray

– Powder

– Liquid

– Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Key players

o Arkema SA

o Nippon Paints Holdings, Co. Ltd

o PPG Industries, Inc.

o Akzo Nobel N.V.

o BASF SE

o DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

o Biomerics

o Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

o nano-Care Deutschland AG

o Bio-Fence

o The Sherwin-William Company

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

