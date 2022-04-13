Hybrid Fabrics Market to 2030 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis | SGL Group, Kordcarbon, a.s., Gurit Holding AG 

Hybrid fabrics are formed combining different types of fibers. Such kind of fabrics are used for various applications, including automotive, aerospace, military, marine, and other industrial applications. Hybrid fabrics can reduce the overall weight of the product and is stronger than metallic parts and other fabrics. Growth in prominence of hybrid fabrics in lightweight applications for aerospace, defense, and automotive is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, government across different nations are encouraging the application of natural fibers instead of synthetic fibers.

The global hybrid fabrics market size was valued at $213.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $418.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021-2030.

Moreover, ability of hybrid fabrics to reduce overall weight and increase tensile strength, stiffness of various structures, including turbine blades, vehicles will further boost the market growth. Application of lightweight fabrics in vehicle and aircraft can improve the fuel efficiency and the demand for increased speeds can be achieved for recreational power and sailboats. However, high cost of carbon/aramid and availability of low cost alternatives, such as carbon/glass and glass/ aramid can negatively impact the market growth



The hybrid fabrics market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, application, and region. On the basis of fiber type, it is divided into glass/carbon, carbon/Uhmwpe, glass/aramid, carbon/aramid, and others. Glass/carbon market is expected to witness strong growth. This is attributed to low density, high impact resistance, and reduced cost for such fabrics. Based on application, it is categorized into automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, sports and recreational equipment, and others. The automotive segment growth is driven by growing importance of lightweight hybrid fabrics to tackle the global warming issues and reduce emission rates. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

Major players have adopted product launch to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include DSM, Solvay SA, SGL Group, Kordcarbon, a.s., Gurit Holding AG, Isomatex, Textum Inc., and BGF Industries, Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

– The global hybrid fabrics market is expected to witness temporary downfall in the market.

– This is attributed to stringent regulations imposed to maintain social distancing and extended lockdown. Manufacturers are unable to operate at full strength, which has led to decrease in production capacity.

– Additionally, in the midst of the pandemic, due to the restrictions on cross border imports, the supply chain is completely disrupted.

– Moreover, the extended lockdown lead to temporary shutdown for on-going projects in aerospace and renewable energy sector; thus, further affecting the entire supply chain for hybrid fabrics market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Fiber Type

– Glass/Carbon

– Carbon/Uhmwpe

– Glass/Aramid

– Carbon/Aramid

– Others

– By Application

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Wind Energy

– Sports & Recreational Equipment

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

