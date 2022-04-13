Silver Nanoparticles Market Report by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

United State-Silver nanoparticles sizes range from 1 to 100 nm. It has distinctive thermal, electrical, optical characteristics, and is being integrated into products that range from chemical and biological sensors to photovoltaics. Some of the additional applications are molecular photonic and diagnostics devices, which take advantage of the unique optical properties of these nanomaterials. General applications of silver nanoparticles are antimicrobial coatings, textiles, wound dressings, biomedical devices, and others. silver nanoparticles continuously release a low level of silver ions to offer protection against bacteria. Because of their small size, these nanoparticles invade microorganisms and kill them.

The global silver nanoparticles market was valued at $1.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021-2030.

Factors contributing toward the growth of the market are silver nanoparticles antimicrobial efficacy against bacteria, viruses, and others, extensive application areas in healthcare and electrical & electronics industries. However, factors challenging the market growth are strict acts or regulations on nanoparticle use in food packaging. On the contrary, rise in R&D activity for increasing its consumer or application base is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

The report segments the silver nanoparticles market based on synthesis method, shape, application, and region. On the basis of synthesis, it is divided into wet chemistry, ion implantation, and biological synthesis. On the basis of shape, it is segmented into sphere, platelet, rods, colloidal silver particles, and others. According to application, it is categorized into healthcare and life sciences, textiles, electronics and IT, food &beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, water treatment, and others. Regional breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Synthesis Method

– Wet Chemistry

– Ion Implantation

– Biological Synthesis



By Shape

– Spheres

– Platelets

– Rods

– Colloidal Silver Particles

– Others

By Application

– Healthcare & Lifescience

– Textile

– Electronics & IT

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceuticals

– Cosmetics

– Water Treatment

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Advanced Nano Products (ANP)

– American Elements

– Ames Goldsmith Corporation

– Cerion LLC

– Dune silver

– Merck KGAA

– Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

– M K Impex Corp.

– Nanocomposix

– Nanocs Inc.

– Nanogap Sub-nm-powder, S.a.

– Nanografi Co. Inc.

– Nanopure Technologies

– Nanoshel LLC

– Novacentrix

– Pen Inc.

– Prime Nanotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Strem Chemicals, Inc.

– Tecnan

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– U.S. Research Nanomaterials Inc

The other players in the value chain include Emfutur Technologies, Bayer, BASF, BBI Solutions, Sukgyung AT Co., Ltd., Quantum Sphere, Inc., KCIL-NanoXpert Technologies, Microspheres-Nanospheres, and others

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

