Large Format Printer Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2022-2030

The global large format printer market revenue was US$ 9.56 billion in 2021. The global large format printer market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 13.70 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Large format printers print materials that cannot fit on the most commonly used commercial printing presses. For large format printing, one needs special production equipment capable of accommodating bigger-than-normal print sizes. Typically, it is a flat wall-hanging; however, it can also be folded or free-standing in some situations. As with inkjet printers, it sprays ink onto selected materials to quickly produce crisp, detailed prints. Besides printing banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, and vehicle images, large format printers use a variety of applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- A variety of factors drive the growth of the global large format printer market, including the growing use of large format printers in textile and advertising industries, increasing popularity of dye-sublimation printing, and a rise in UV-curable inkjet printers’ adoption.
- Investments and operating costs may have a negative impact on the growth of the global large format printer market.
- A rise in usage of large format printers for vehicle wraps and home furnishings is forecast to create opportunities for the global large format printer industry.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global large format printer market. Due to low spending power and reduced investment in lifestyle needs, clothing and textiles sectors were in lower demand. It has led to a decline in large format printer demand from apparel and home decor applications. Furthermore, the continuous decline in home decor product demand and exports negatively affected the large format printer market.
Post-COVID-19, the global large format printer market is forecast to recover slowly as governments worldwide are easing the restrictions and the economy is recovering.
Regional Insights
Region-wise, Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period in the global large format printer market. This growth is due to the growing use of large format printers in graphics printing, apparel, textile printing, computer-aided design (CAD), and technical printing. APAC leads the global textile industry. In terms of textiles, China and India are the largest suppliers. These countries hold the largest number of textile print owners and marketers, and they also have the highest number of textile manufacturers. In addition, the fast-growing retail advertisement and graphic printing industries in emerging economies such as India are forecast to contribute significantly to the growth of the large format printer market in APAC.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global large format printer market are:
- AGFA-GEVAERT
- Canon Incorporated
- Durst Group AG
- Epson Corporation
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Konica Minolta, Incorporated
- Mimaki Engineering Co., Limited
- The Ricoh Company, Limited
- Roland Corporation
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global large format printer market segmentation focuses on Offering, Printing Technology, Print Width, Ink Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
- Printer
- Software
- Service
Segmentation based on Printing Technology
- Inkjet Printing
- Thermal Inkjet Technology
- Electrostatic Inkjet Technology
- Crystal Based Technology
- Others
- Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)
Segmentation based on Print Width
- 11″ TO 24″
- 24″ TO 36”
- 34″ TO 44″
- 44″ TO 60″
- 60″ TO 72″
- Above 72″
Segmentation based on Ink Type
- Aqueous
- Solvent
- UV-Curable
- Dye Sublimation
- Latex
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Apparels and Textile
- Signage
- Advertising
- Décor
- CAD and Technical Printing
- Construction
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
