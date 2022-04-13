South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market – Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

Organic fertilizer is produced from materials or sources such as agricultural residues, animal residues, earthworm castings, cow manure, and others. Organic fertilizers help with water retention. The use of organic fertilizers also makes the soil lighter as they turn into gaseous form and loosen the soil hold, so that air is available to the plant roots. They do not let the salt build-up and are also beneficial for soil health.

Organic fertilizers are environment friendly and are also rich in nutrients. Organic fertilizers are being adopted rapidly as people are more aware about the effects of chemical fertilizers. People are shifting toward organic food adopting them into their routine life. This shift drives the market growth for organic fertilizers. Moreover, high demand on international scale especially from Europe has led to boosts in growth for South East Asian manufacturers. In addition, the region has large dependency on agriculture sector and thus demand for fertilizers is driven. However, changes in the climate conditions, owing to controversial global warming, has led to discouragement in use of organic fertilizers and thus farmers are forced to use chemical fertilizers for increasing crop yield

Organic fertilizers can be pure, microbiological, bio-organic, and mineral-organic. The micro-biological fertilizers are formed by azotobacter, rhizobium, cyanobacteria, azospirilium, and others. The organic fertilizers market is segmented by source, crop type, nutrient content, form, and region. Based on source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and mineral. Depending on crop type, the market is further segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. On the basis of form, it is categorized into dry and liquid. Furthermore, based on nutrient content, the market is bifurcated into presence of organic substance more than 60%, presence of organic substance from 40% to 60%, and presence of organic substance from 20% to 40%.



The key players operating in the organic fertilizers market are Alpha BioGreen, Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropagro, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, PT. Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory, PT Pupuk Kaltim, Revisoil, SongGianh Corporation, and Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), Crop Type, Form (Dry and Liquid), and Nutrient Content

– Plant

– Animal

– Mineral

By Crop type

– Cereal & Grains

– Oilseeds & Pulses

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Others

By Form

– Dry

– Liquid

By Nutrient Content

– Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

– Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

– Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

By Region

? South East Asia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Rest of South East Asia



Key Players

o Alpha BioGreen

o Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd.

o Baconco Co., Ltd.

o Cropagro

o Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

o PT. Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory

o PT Pupuk Kaltim

o Revisoil

o SongGianh Corporation

o Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

