Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities | Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company

Heat transfer involves exchange of thermal energy between different objects, where energy is transformed from one form to another, but is neither created nor destroyed. Thermal convection, thermal conduction, thermal radiation, and energy transfer are the types of heat transfer that can occur due to phase change. Heat transfer fluids are used to avoid overheating of substances while the process of heat transfer takes place. They have a wide range of applications in automotive, oil & gas processing, manufacturing processes, and solar power plants.

The global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021-2030.

The global heat transfer fluids market is driven by the rise in natural gas production in Gulf countries. Heat transfer fluids play an important role in the processing, refining, and transportation of natural gas. They are used in offshore applications, such as regeneration of glycols, and facilitate heating to remove water from processed natural gas. Heat transfer fluids offer excellent temperature control and ensure safety. Compared with other thermal media, HTFs are low maintenance and economical. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the demand for heat transfer fluids from the oil & gas industry during the forecast period.

However, factors, such as fire & explosion hazards posed by heat transfer fluids and volatility in raw material prices, are expected to hinder the growth of the heat transfer fluids market. In addition, energy scarcity and environmental safety regulations have surged the need for energy conservation. Therefore, the adoption of energy transfer devices, such as heat exchangers and heat pumps, has increased significantly. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the heat transfer fluids market to grow in the near future.

The global heat transfer fluids market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. By end-use industry, it is divided into chemical, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, automotive, HVAC & refrigeration, and others. Region-wise, the heat transfer fluids market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the heat transfer fluids industry include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BP p.l.c, Clariant International Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Phillips 66, Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

COVID-19 Analysis:

– The demand for smart polymers is expected to experience a downfall due to decline in production activities of the end-use industries, due to disrupted supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

– The production of heat transfer fluids is also estimated to hamper during and after the lockdown due to non-availability of workers. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), 30%-70% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of HTFs manufacturing companies has migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the annual production of HTFs.



Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Mineral Oils

– Synthetic Fluids

– Glycols

– Others (Molten Salts, Nanofluids, Ionic Fluids, Hydrocarbons, and Fluorinated Fluids)



– By End-Use Industry

– Chemical

– Oil & Gas

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Renewable Energy

– Automotive

– HVAC & Refrigeration

– Others (Electronics and Aerospace)

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

