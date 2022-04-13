Global Geotextile Tubes Market Statistics 2021: Technical Signs Points Higher Growth in The Coming Years

The global geotextile tubes market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030. Geotextile tubes are large tube like sludge dewatering bags or geo-containers constructed from permeable geotextiles. Geotextile tubes are used for dewatering and desludging to reduce the leakage of contaminants to the environment. Consumption of geotextile tubes is rising globally, which is attributed to the growing use in end-use industries.

The global geotextile tubes market has been gradually evolving due to the growing applications in dewatering process. The increase in use of geotextile tubes in dewatering of contaminated sediments, sewerage sludge, and waste in a sewage treatment plant life is expected to drive the growth of the market. Developing concerns of environmental degradation among governments is also expected to boost the demand for geotextile tubes. However, high cost of geotextile tubes is expected to hamper the market growth.

Primarily, based on type, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into woven and non-woven. Woven geotextile tubes segment is projected to grow as it has satisfactory porosity and advanced tensile electricity, which permits efficient filtration. With growing awareness and rise coastal erosion, the growth of non-woven geotextile tubes is also predicted to increase during the forecast period. Based on end-user industry, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into wastewater treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, pulp and paper mills, construction, marine, and others. Geographically, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies in the geotextile tubes market include TechFab India Industries Ltd, Koninklijke TenCate, Flexituff Ventures International Limited, KG, Huesker, Ace Geosynthetics, Officine Maccaferri, Low & Bonar, Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd, NAUE GmbH & Co., and Fibertex Nonwovens are some of the leading players in the geotextile tubes industry. In order to stay competitive, these market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Woven

– Nonwoven

By End-Use Industry

– Wastewater Treatment

– Agriculture

– Aquaculture

– Construction

– Marine

– Pulp and paper mills

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

