Indoor Delivery Robot Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

The global indoor delivery robot market valued at a market size of USD 6.106 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 157.618 Million by 2030. The indoor delivery robot market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.

Indoor Delivery Robot Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries for various applications. Indoor delivery robot is a substitute for a delivery person. The robot is powered by an electric battery, and moves at a moderate pace. It uses a camera as well as sensors to plan an effective route, autonomous navigation, and smart obstacle avoidance technologies. These robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including, cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, accuracy of delivery, and safety & support to delivery person. Also, Covid-19 posed a big challenge to various industries across the globe. Lockdown has resulted in slowdown of all activities. In this situation, demand of delivery robots is growing at a huge pace. The delivery robot reduces personal contact with the receiver and hence reduces the chances of Covid-19 spread.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the indoor delivery robots in order to serve their clients requitements in a better way.

Growth Influencers

Covid-19 is one of the most important factors fueling the market demand

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of delivery robot market is growth number of Covid-19 cases across the globe. The growing cases of corona virus has resulted in shortage of manpower This has resulted in increased demand for technologies which can help in safe delivery to the customers. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, GPS technologies have made it possible for the companies to ensure fast, secure, and cost-effective delivery of products to the clients.

Reduction in labor cost is expected to drive the demand for indoor delivery robots

The usage of indoor delivery is expected to reduce the overall cost of labour to a great extent. These robots can substitute a delivery person and can carry a payload of more than 50 kgs in one go.

Legal considerations of using indoor delivery robot in commercial spaces are expected to create a hindrance in the market growth

The users of indoor delivery robots are required to abide by a set of rules and regulations laid by the government in commercial spaces. Manufacturers are being cautious to ensure that robots do not cause any harm to pedestrians. Therefore safety & laws related to delivery robots is one of the most important reason which is expected to slow down the market growth.

Segments Overview

The global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry

By Component

Hardware

o GPS

o Cameras

o Radars

o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

o Control Systems

o Chassis and Motors

o Batteries

o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software

o Robotic Operating System

o Cyber Security Solutions

Services

o Integration, Maintenance & Support

o Consulting and Training

The hardware segment accounted for the major share of the indoor delivery robot market. It is estimated to cross USD 110 Million by the year 2027. Whereas, cyber security solutions in software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

By Robot Type

2 & 3 Wheel

4 Wheel

6 Wheel

Based on robot type, 4-wheel segment captured the largest market share of more than 45% of indoor delivery robot market. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

The autonomous segment held the largest share of operations segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

> 50 Kgs

Based on payload, 10-50 kgs segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020. Whereas <0.5 kgs segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response

Food delivery segment is estimated to capture the largest market share of application segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Retail industry is estimated to capture the largest share of industry segment in 2020. Whereas hospitality segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

America is dominating the global indoor delivery robot market, with the largest share of around 58% in 2020. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Presence of large number of technology providers in the region is one of the most important factors, attribute to this dominance. Whereas, Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include, Aethon Inc, Effidence, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Pudu Technology Inc., Rice Robotics Ltd., Savioke Inc., Sir Steward, Segway Robotics Inc., Tactile Robots SRL, Guangzhou Aobo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Pangolin, Robot Corp., Ltd., E Novia, Bear Robotics. Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

The global indoor delivery robot market report offers insights on the below pointers:

1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global indoor delivery robot market report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the global indoor delivery robot market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global indoor delivery robot market during the assessment period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global indoor delivery robot market?

4. What are the technology trends in the global indoor delivery robot market?

5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global indoor delivery robot market?

