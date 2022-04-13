Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market held a market value of USD 1,613.8 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,373.1 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the projected period.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-chemotherapy-induced-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market/QI036

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy is a side effect caused by antineoplastic agent. It is one of the most frequent side effects and is a mostly sensory neuropathy which might be accompanied by autonomic and motor changes of varying duration and intensity. Growing prevalence of cancer along with increasing cases of CIPN is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements coupled with rising demand for cost-efficient therapeutics is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, adverse effects related to cancer treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The overall impact of COVID-19 is neutral as the after effects of chemotherapy can be very severe and adoption of telehealth solutions made it possible for patients to consult their doctors and start their treatment.

Growth Influencers:

Growing prevalence of cancer along with increasing cases of CIPN

Prevalence of cancer is rising globally, which is also leading to growing cases of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of 2020, approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases were expected to be diagnosed in the United States. Furthermore, according to American Cancer Society, in 2021, about 1.9 million cancer cases were estimated to be diagnosed and 608,570 people were expected to die in the United States. These rising number of cancer cases are leading to high adoption of various treatment options of cancer. These treatment options include chemotherapy as well.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-chemotherapy-induced-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market/QI036

Segments Overview:

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is segmented the type and application.

By Type,

Calcium Channel A2-Delta Ligands

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

The calcium channel A2-delta ligands segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 34.7% owing to high adoption of calcium channel A2-delta ligands for the treatment of CIPN. The opioids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of around 6.7% owing to the growing number of research activities by market players for the development of opioids.

By Application,

Platinum Agents

Taxanes

Vinca Alkaloids

Others

The platinum agents segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 33.7% and is expected to surpass a market value of USD 667.7 million by 2024. The taxanes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% owing to high usage of taxanes for breast cancer induced CIPN.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-chemotherapy-induced-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market/QI036

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36.2% owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. The region is expected to cross a market value of USD 640.7 million by 2022

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8% owing to the growing R&D activities in the region. The Europe region is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 548.4 million by 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market include Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Aptinyx Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific LLC, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG, Nemus Bioscience Inc., PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc., DermaXon LLC, Kineta Inc., PeriphaGen, Apexian Pharma, and WinSanTor, among others.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2019, Solasia Pharma KK, the Asian partner of PledPharma AB signed a licensing agreement with Maruho Co Ltd, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company for commercialization of PledOx for treatment of CIPN in Japan.

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-chemotherapy-induced-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market/QI036

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/