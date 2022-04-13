Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SW;11;84%;89%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;97;80;Very hot;105;79;N;6;22%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;Plenty of sun;67;44;NNE;5;22%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Rain tapering off;58;53;A little rain;58;55;NNE;13;71%;95%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;60;47;Partly sunny;62;44;NNW;9;73%;15%;4

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;42;31;Mostly sunny;44;32;SW;3;60%;7%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with hazy sun;95;63;Cooler;78;58;NW;10;44%;5%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and mild;64;36;Sunny and pleasant;68;36;ESE;8;52%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;SSE;13;56%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny;67;49;NE;5;47%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;68;55;Breezy in the p.m.;66;51;SSW;12;60%;0%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;84;59;Breezy in the a.m.;84;61;NNW;13;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSW;5;72%;59%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;SW;4;63%;81%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;98;82;Very warm;99;82;S;7;46%;4%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with rain;61;52;Increasingly windy;67;52;ENE;16;56%;27%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;66;43;Partly sunny;70;46;N;12;20%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;64;37;Mostly sunny;68;43;ESE;3;50%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;69;44;A couple of showers;61;43;SSW;6;80%;96%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;70;52;A little p.m. rain;71;52;SE;6;56%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;A thunderstorm;82;64;WSW;4;73%;85%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;65;41;Breezy in the a.m.;68;47;SSE;12;36%;67%;5

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;62;47;Partly sunny;65;46;NNE;5;71%;24%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;58;37;Mostly sunny;66;39;S;4;53%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;63;34;Periods of sunshine;68;38;SE;5;44%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;68;45;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;ENE;5;63%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;88;66;A t-storm around;83;62;N;7;48%;82%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and cooler;60;52;A little a.m. rain;58;51;NNE;15;76%;63%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;76;57;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;NE;13;37%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;68;61;Low clouds;66;57;SW;11;68%;26%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;89;68;A couple of showers;89;67;ESE;3;55%;78%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;83;Humid;95;84;S;8;77%;22%;6

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;70;40;Increasingly windy;53;42;SW;19;39%;18%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;90;79;A morning t-storm;88;79;SW;8;72%;80%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;52;41;A couple of showers;56;41;W;6;82%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;76;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;NNW;12;79%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A stray a.m. shower;82;50;Partly sunny;81;61;E;7;33%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;S;9;82%;64%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;102;78;Hazy sun and hot;103;78;ENE;7;22%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;44;27;Warmer;56;34;S;10;28%;13%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;94;80;A t-storm around;102;81;SSE;14;56%;53%;10

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;90;75;A t-storm around;89;76;SSE;4;68%;69%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Not as cool;60;43;Mostly cloudy;60;47;SSE;8;76%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;NNE;7;32%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;67;57;Partly sunny, nice;69;57;ENE;10;72%;6%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;90;73;Decreasing clouds;88;74;SE;10;68%;30%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;76;62;Mostly cloudy;78;63;NE;6;65%;74%;8

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;89;72;Showers around;87;72;E;8;62%;85%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;46;33;A bit of rain;38;33;NNE;7;87%;97%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A brief p.m. shower;95;80;A t-storm or two;96;80;SSE;6;63%;95%;6

Hong Kong, China;Brief a.m. showers;81;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;E;5;59%;3%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;84;72;Breezy;83;72;ENE;16;56%;72%;10

Hyderabad, India;Periods of sun;100;76;Partly sunny;99;79;SW;6;33%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;91;67;Clouding up, warm;92;67;N;9;32%;1%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;54;39;Sunshine;61;39;NE;6;62%;9%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;91;77;An afternoon shower;90;77;E;6;69%;75%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some sun;92;79;Clearing;89;78;N;10;57%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;51;Partly sunny;72;49;NW;6;59%;5%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;75;50;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;7;31%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Not as hot;94;77;Very warm;98;78;WNW;11;51%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;63;Breezy in the p.m.;88;62;S;9;46%;26%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;105;81;Hazy sunshine;103;78;NNW;15;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower;46;39;Warmer;56;35;NNE;10;48%;4%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;87;77;Increasingly windy;85;76;ENE;16;61%;82%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;W;6;75%;89%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;95;84;Mostly sunny, warm;98;83;SSW;11;54%;8%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;NNW;5;75%;85%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning sunny, mild;60;35;Clouds and sun;58;35;ENE;7;51%;33%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;89;76;A morning t-storm;88;77;SSW;6;76%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;62;Clouds and sun;68;61;SSE;9;78%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;NNW;8;72%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, sprinkles;63;46;Partly sunny;65;49;WSW;5;72%;10%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;Mostly sunny;72;52;SSE;7;43%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;84;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SSW;7;76%;57%;9

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;66;50;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;NNE;6;51%;6%;7

Male, Maldives;Heavy p.m. showers;88;83;A stray thunderstorm;90;84;SW;10;68%;82%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A morning t-storm;85;74;ENE;5;85%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-shower in spots;90;79;Partly sunny;92;78;NNW;9;60%;45%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;70;53;Mostly cloudy;77;61;N;8;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;79;60;Nice with some sun;79;59;SSW;7;33%;6%;13

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;82;78;A shower in the a.m.;82;77;E;11;68%;88%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;52;30;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;5;55%;29%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;93;80;Partly sunny;93;80;SE;10;59%;5%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;65;53;Sunny;67;51;SE;10;46%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with showers;49;43;Rain;53;40;SW;6;84%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;46;37;Sunny, not as cool;54;35;N;10;47%;10%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy, low humidity;95;82;Hazy sunshine;93;81;WSW;9;64%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;62;A t-storm in spots;79;63;NNE;9;63%;72%;13

New York, United States;Breezy;68;60;A p.m. thunderstorm;78;52;NNW;15;55%;74%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;70;43;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;WNW;9;32%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with sunshine;55;30;Sunny and mild;53;31;ESE;8;52%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;78;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;58;N;7;69%;99%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow;39;37;Rather cloudy;49;34;NNE;6;69%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with showers;50;43;Morning rain;59;35;SSW;11;83%;88%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;E;11;71%;66%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thundershower;89;76;A thundershower;87;76;NW;6;81%;91%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;75;A morning shower;85;74;ENE;8;73%;82%;10

Paris, France;A shower in places;62;48;Pleasant and warmer;70;49;ENE;3;69%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;ENE;8;59%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;A t-storm around;97;81;SW;6;61%;52%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;91;74;A t-storm around;91;75;NNE;10;73%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A few showers;94;69;A passing shower;92;69;E;7;47%;82%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing and warmer;70;42;Showers around;66;51;NNW;4;55%;94%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;70;47;Some brightening;64;38;NE;8;31%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;52;A little p.m. rain;69;53;WNW;8;64%;90%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;49;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;6;78%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;A morning shower;88;75;NNE;6;67%;57%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;48;42;Breezy with rain;48;42;SSE;20;87%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;50;40;Occasional rain;57;40;WSW;9;55%;96%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;Couple of t-storms;84;73;SW;8;75%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot;99;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;78;NNE;7;16%;3%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;43;Partly sunny;71;46;NNW;6;62%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Abundant sunshine;46;32;A little p.m. rain;48;38;SE;4;57%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;57;49;Cloudy;60;50;SW;12;68%;35%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-shower, humid;84;66;A t-shower, humid;82;68;ENE;9;71%;85%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;84;73;Breezy with a shower;83;73;E;14;72%;96%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;76;65;A thundershower;76;67;WSW;6;78%;89%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;SE;7;18%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;SW;5;29%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;83;69;A shower or two;85;69;N;6;74%;96%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;65;49;Partly sunny;73;48;NNW;7;70%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;51;35;An afternoon shower;52;35;S;6;63%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;57;51;Remaining cloudy;59;45;ENE;8;48%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Afternoon downpours;61;57;Rain and drizzle;63;55;NNE;11;96%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;N;6;73%;77%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;61;35;Mostly sunny, nice;64;39;S;5;44%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;75;Nice with sunshine;84;75;E;12;62%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;51;34;A couple of showers;48;32;NNE;5;78%;87%;1

Sydney, Australia;A few showers;66;61;A shower in the a.m.;71;60;NW;8;70%;56%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;Rain and drizzle;77;66;NNE;7;75%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning out cloudy;46;36;A little rain;47;32;WNW;6;75%;97%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler this morning;83;59;Sunny and very warm;84;59;ENE;5;39%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;49;36;Warmer;57;38;NNW;12;41%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;83;62;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;WSW;11;9%;44%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;56;Sunshine and nice;71;55;N;10;47%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;69;44;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;ENE;5;55%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;75;56;A bit of rain;58;49;NE;13;77%;98%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;49;Clearing and windy;55;40;SW;19;62%;5%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and breezy;78;65;Increasingly windy;83;64;E;17;38%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;69;58;Winds subsiding;68;58;E;17;66%;35%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Squalls in the p.m.;36;22;A morning flurry;41;10;E;8;42%;43%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;51;35;A stray shower;52;34;E;5;39%;55%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;66;50;Clouds and sun, nice;70;54;SE;10;42%;68%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very hot;96;76;Sunny and very hot;102;78;ESE;5;43%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;57;29;Showers around;62;42;S;8;57%;90%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;58;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;49;SSW;10;45%;70%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;59;54;Breezy in the a.m.;60;49;NE;14;65%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;Warm with sunshine;101;80;WSW;7;44%;6%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;56;30;Sunny, but cool;51;31;SE;4;37%;2%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-13 21:37 GMT+08:00

