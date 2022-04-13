Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

JPMorgan profits drop 42%, bank writes off Russian assets

By KEN SWEET , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/13 20:04
JPMorgan profits drop 42%, bank writes off Russian assets

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said its first quarter profits dropped by 42% from last year, partly because the bank wrote down nearly $1.5 billion in assets due to higher inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian War.

The nation's largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per share, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.72 a share, according to FactSet.

Much of JPMorgan's profit decline came because, the year before, the bank released more than $4 billion in credit reserves tied to the improving economy and waning COVID-19 pandemic. For more than a year, JPMorgan and other banks had been releasing the funds they had socked away to cover potentially bad loans. Those releases had boosted the bank's profits significantly, but investors knew these one-time bumps in profits were temporary.

Now JPMorgan is going in reverse. The bank set aside $1.46 billion to write off its assets tied to Russia as well as assets that have been negatively exposed to persistently higher inflation. The bank said most of the Russian exposure was in its investment banking division as well as its asset management business.

"We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term – consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels – but see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine,” said JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in a statement.

JPMorgan is the first of Wall Street big banks to report their results for the first quarter. Analysts expect Wall Street will report a modest, but noticeable, hit to its profits as banks individually report their exposure to Russia. JPMorgan had a modest business in Russia. Citigroup, which had both an investment bank and a consumer banking business, will report its results on Thursday.

The volatility in markets the first three months of the year due to Russia's invasion as well as inflation also negatively impacted the bank's trading desks. JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank posted a 26% decline in profits from a year earlier. Investment banking revenue and fees dropped sharply, as companies put deals on hold. Stock and bond trading revenues also declined.

Updated : 2022-04-13 21:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction