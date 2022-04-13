View fireflies at Tsuei Lake in Taipei’s Muzha Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Warm weather in the early summer heralds the coming of the firefly breeding season as well as the firefly viewing season.

Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) is inviting members of the public to view fireflies at Tsuei Lake (萃湖) in Taipei’s Muzha Park (木柵公園) between 6:40 p.m. and 8 p.m. from now until May 1. No advance registration is required.

PSLO Nangang Park Management Division Director Chuang Kuo-ching (莊國境) said in a press release issued on Tuesday (April 12) that this year’s firefly viewing activity will follow a one-way route as the boardwalk is not wide enough to support two-way foot traffic.

He said fireflies light up in order to attract mates, and advised visitors against wearing any light-emitting gear, which could interfere with firefly reproduction.

As the lake is an ecological restoration area, measures have been put in place to reduce light in the area. Visitors are advised to pause at the entrance to let their eyes adjust to the darkness before entering.

They are also urged to follow "the four don'ts" while viewing fireflies: Don’t catch, don’t interfere, don’t shine light, and don’t leave the boardwalk.

Taiwan's late-President Chiang Kai-shek built a villa near Tsuei Lake and used to take walks around the lake with Madame Chiang. It was also said that Chiang used to row a boat on the lake.

The PLSO urged visitors to come by public transportation. They are recommended to take bus Nos. 237, 253, 611, or 671, get off at Muzha Park Stop, and walk two minutes to the park; or take Nos. 294, 647, 660, 666, 915, 933, or Brown 6, get off at Tsai Hsing School Stop (再興中學站), then walk six minutes to the park.

The address of the park is: No. 50, Section 4, Hsing Lung Road, Wenshan District, Taipei City (台北市文山區興隆路4段50號).