Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools

Disinfection work at Providence University in Taichung after one COVID case was found. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a surge in local COVID-19 infections, 311 schools in 18 counties and cities reported at least partial class suspensions Wednesday (April 13), with a total of 2,254 students having been infected.

The new figures were released as the country was negotiating to import Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, and after the government was designing less rigid criteria for the closure of schools based on the number of teachers or students infected with COVID.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said Wednesday evening the total number of infected students recorded since April 20, 2021 had increased by 77 to reach 2,254, including 1,602 local infections and 652 imported cases, CNA reported.

The schools affected included 51 kindergartens, 123 elementary schools, 41 junior high schools, 51 senior high schools, and 45 colleges and universities, the MOE said.

