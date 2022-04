Wednesday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €5,572,875 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Round of 16

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.