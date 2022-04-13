BRIC Breast Pump Market Se To High Growth Level, Business Scope and Development Innovations During 2021-2030

BRIC Breast Pump Market to reach USD 283.07 Million by 2025. BRIC Breast Pump Market valued approximately USD 127.35 Million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growing awareness among mothers, improving healthcare infrastructure, declining infant mortality rate, increasing population of working mothers, and rising government initiatives are some of the key factors driving the market. urge in awareness campaigns by private and public organizations with respect to advantages of breastfeeding has encouraged working mothers to use breast pumps. For instance, UNICEF conducted a National Breastfeeding Promotion Program in August 2016, called Mothers’ Absolute Affection (MAA) in New Delhi, India, to create awareness regarding breastfeeding. Initiatives such as these have influenced many working women to use breast pumps and have also helped in understanding the benefits of breastfeeding

In addition, rising number of births in developing nations such as India as well as advancements in product improvement by key players have fueled the breast pump market

The regional analysis of Global BRIC Breast Pump Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Latin America and APEJ regions have collectively accounted for nearly 28% revenue share of the Breast Pump in 2016. The demand for breast pumps will continue to grow, as the percentage of working mother increases, especially in developing countries. Breast pumps used as a life-saving device for infants who cannot feed directly from the breast, is also expected to contribute to global demand. Due to the dominant features and advantages, breast pumps are preferred by homecare settings, followed by healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific and MEA regions are the highest population regions. The rapidly developing health care infrastructure and increasing medical tourism in these regions is expected to play an important role in driving growth of global breast pump market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ Open System

§ Closed System

By Technology:

§ Manual

§ Battery Powered

§ Electric

By Application:

§ Personal Use

§ Hospital Grade

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Newell Brands, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Medela Inc., Ameda Inc., Hygeia II Medical Group Inc., Bailey Medical, Mayborn Group Ltd. and Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global BRIC Breast Pump Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

